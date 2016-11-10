Filharmonic tunes in to campus interest

At the Union Activities Council concert, The Filharmonic, an all-male A Cappella group from Los Angeles, performs a cover of Rihanna’s song “Work” for students last Wednesday in Albert Taylor Hall. The groups became known from their appearance on “The Sing Off” and “Pitch Perfect 2.”

After being featured on NBC’s “The Sing-Off” and a part of the world finals in “Pitch Perfect 2,” The Filharmonic stopped at Emporia State last Wednesday.

“We did a lot of research to find them, but once we did we knew that they were a group we wanted to try and bring to campus,” said Lisa Foster, Union Activities Council Live Music chair and sophomore business management major.

Filharmonic is comprised of six Filipino-American men who have been singing A Capella together for three years.

“The live music committee brought them in because we thought they would be something that everyone would know since they were on several TV shows and even performed in ‘Pitch Perfect 2,’” Foster said.

The Filharmonic is currently on their Get Up and Go Tour which began in January and will conclude on Nov 16 in Plant City Florida, according to the Filharmonic official website.

“They got started a couple years before the shows and movie, but a lot of people have been able to recognize them,” Foster said.

In addition to performing their own covers of well-known songs, Filharmonic brought up an audience member during their mash-up of songs from “Magic Mike” during which they sang and danced for her.

“It was nerve racking and amazing. I kept thinking that I couldn’t believe that it was happening,” said Catherin Manry, audience participant and freshman nursing major. “And it was funny because they’re all such sweet guys, and they kept apologizing.”

Manry has been a fan of the Filharmonic since she discovered them, so the opportunity to go on stage with them was a unique opportunity for her.

“They’re an all Filipino group and they do such a good job with their music. They are really talented and I’m still trying to wrap my mind around it all,” Manry said.