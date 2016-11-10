The after effects of the 2016 election: What now?

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

In a horrific upset last night, Donald Trump was elected as the next president of the United States of America. To some, this may have been the best news that you have heard this entire election. To others, the idea of Trump having access to nuclear codes might actually be one of your worse nightmares.

I would be included in the latter group, but after hearing the news of a Trump presidency in less than 24 hours, I am slowly coming to grips with this situation.

Initially, I was confused and seemingly filled with fear of the idea that Trump supporters all across the nation would start spouting derogatory banter at me, and other groups of people who are considered to be minorities in this country.

I was afraid that white people would start committing racist acts more overtly towards me, but then I realized something very important: this is already happening and it has been happening since America’s conception!

The fact of the matter is that those of us who were always afraid of a Trump presidency because of possible acts of racism, sexism or homophobia should have already been afraid from the start of this election cycle.

Members of the LGBTQ+ community have already been bullied and beaten down by homophobes and transphobes. Muslims have already been categorized by many Americans as terrorists. And black people have already been receiving bad treatment from the police force and the justice system that seems to always want to presume people of color as guilty before proven innocent instead of the other way around.

As far as I am concerned, the majority of the American people have already proved what their views are when it comes to those who are considered to be the minority of the American society.

We were all in denial. We were all trying to suppress the inevitable.

After thinking about this election cycle and its results extensively throughout the night and day, I have found solace and peace in how things turned out because for me, shit didn’t really change.

So what now?

I have seen a few articles that are telling people to focus on their mental health and to start involving themselves in any groups or organizations that have a mission to help the underprivileged and minorities. Many have already began to educate themselves on the presidential impeachment process, which sounds like a very interesting revolting option.

I agree with all of these things, but everyone should do what may be the hardest thing of all: accept the fact that Donald Trump has been elected the president of the United States. To figure out how to maneuver through this new system.

Now, I am not necessarily saying that you have to accept Trump as your president and I completely understand if you need more time to get to this point, but accepting our reality will ultimately be the first step in combating the perceived oppression that Trump enlists.

Actually go to the Trump website and find his proposals and come to your own conclusions about what is being said.

At the end of the day, stay active in the issues that are occurring everyday in this country and around the world. Most importantly, stay informed and keep those around you informed.