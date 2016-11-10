The student news site of Emporia State University.
Filed under Arts & Entertainment, Hornet Life

Rabas speaks in visiting writer series

November 10, 2016Leave a Comment

Sarajo Mance

Dr. Kevin Rabas, co-director of the creative writing program and chair and professor of English, modern languages, and journalism, reads a collection of poems such as “My Old Man,” “Soldier’s Burial,” and “Eat Fast” from his most recent book, “Songs for my Father” on Monday in Preston Family Room. The reading was the last of the visiting writers, though from Emporia, this semester hosted by the creative writing program.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Leave a Comment

To comment on portions of The Bulletin’s website, commenters are required to enter a legitimate email address and first and/or last name before a comment can be published. The Bulletin reserves the right to delete any content deemed inappropriate or inflammatory. Any content judged racist, sexist, vulgar, obscene or objectionable will not be included on The Bulletin’s website. Furthermore, The Bulletin will not publish any content wherein the commenter fraudulently assumes an identity not his/her own. The Bulletin will only disclose user information in the event that it is required to do so by law to protect its own well-being or the well-being of The Bulletin‘s users. Other than those exceptions where The Bulletin determines that it is essential to disclose user information, The Bulletin maintains that it will not divulge personal information (username, email address) to third parties.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA Image
*

Other stories filed under Arts & Entertainment

Filharmonic tunes in to campus interest
Filharmonic tunes in to campus interest
Students remember survivors at Wooster
Students remember survivors at Wooster
Local bookstore hosts ESU professor’s poetry reading
Local bookstore hosts ESU professor’s poetry reading
International students showcase their talent in Culture Show
International students showcase their talent in Culture Show
Big River runs smoothly
Big River runs smoothly

Other stories filed under Hornet Life

Can ESU students identify President Garrett?
Can ESU students identify President Garrett?
CAASH provides students opportunities for expression
CAASH provides students opportunities for expression
Campus dietician hosts final meeting in nutrition series
Campus dietician hosts final meeting in nutrition series
Filharmonic tunes in to campus interest
Filharmonic tunes in to campus interest
Where hornets dine

Emporia State’s Hornet Express and Hornet’s Nest offer different dining conveniences to students on campus, though some students prefer one over t...

The student news site of Emporia State University.
Rabas speaks in visiting writer series