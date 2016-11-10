Rabas speaks in visiting writer series

Sarajo Mance

Dr. Kevin Rabas, co-director of the creative writing program and chair and professor of English, modern languages, and journalism, reads a collection of poems such as “My Old Man,” “Soldier’s Burial,” and “Eat Fast” from his most recent book, “Songs for my Father” on Monday in Preston Family Room. The reading was the last of the visiting writers, though from Emporia, this semester hosted by the creative writing program.