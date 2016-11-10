KBOR Silencing Students

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Kansas Board of Regents would like to have people believe that things are alright here in Kansas, when in reality, they probably don’t even know what the hell is going on.

For anyone who doesn’t know what’s going on, students at Wichita State University wrote a letter to KBOR addressing concerns that they had with the administration. The letter detailed problems such as the administrators’ views on the funds used for renovation and additions to the interfaith prayer space. It also discussed how the administrators have dealt with issues concerning diversity and inclusion.

You know what KBOR responded back with?

“Talk to your administration.”

Um, what? They’re joking right?

The people that WSU is having the problem with is the administration and KBOR thinks that just because they responded with that, WSU’s administration is just going to magically cooperate with its student body?

Now, some of you may be like “This doesn’t affect me, this is WSU’s problem, not mine.” Well, can you imagine not picking your own adviser? What if you were studying science and Emporia State assigned you an adviser from the English department?

How does that work?

How would they know what to sign you up for? They’re in the English department and you’re studying science.

It’s important for us, as fellow college students, to know this exact same situation could happen here at ESU.

KBOR picks presidents for public universities.

It’s really hard to believe that a group of 10 individuals thinks it can handle 32 public higher education institutions, along with administering the state’s student financial aid, granting education to adults, setting high school equivalency and determining career and technical education programs.

To shove the letter back in the faces of the WSU students and say “talk to your administration about it,” shows they either don’t care about the student’s wishes, or they don’t want to care because of all the other shit they have to do.

We are thankful for the administration that we have here at ESU. They have listened to our concerns over the conceal and carry issue and have decided to do something about it.

WSU doesn’t have that privilege because their administration is full of jerks who don’t care about the well-being of their students.

If you at all during this piece thought, “wow, that’s messed up,” write to KBOR.

If students across the whole state of Kansas can flood the desks of KBOR with letters showing our distaste for what is happening at WSU and stand with them, maybe then they’ll do something about it.