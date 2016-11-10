A Cosmopolitan Campus

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The thought of a college in the Midwest being considered a cosmopolitan may make some roll their eyes.

However, it is undeniable that Emporia State comfortably fits this description.

Emporia is filled with other cultures and races that one doesn’t usually find outside of urban areas. Despite the large number of foreign students on campus, one often sees people from the same culture hanging out together on campus rather than intermingling with other groups.

This phenomenon is not isolated here.

The school I had transferred to Emporia from was about three times smaller and only had 10 exchange students. None of them were from the same country, yet they all quickly grouped together out of the shared experience of being unfamiliar there. Shared experience, I believe, is a driving factor but, let’s admit it, domestic students tend to clump together with people from the same, or at least similar, cultures.

These actions can lead to one being more excluded closed off from other groups, for example, our fellow Muslim students.

One reason an Islamic student might be uncomfortable with being around people outside their culture is the general attitudes of people. These attitudes range from nervous openness to flat out hatred.

Is it not understandable that they have a reason to not want to put up with these attitudes that are so prevalent? And if you are an American who has been smothered with paranoia against Muslims since 2001, is it understandable to be wary if you didn’t know better?

Yes. It is.

Excusable? Not really.

Effort should be taken to at least inform yourself rather than be taken to the conclusions that your society guides you.

This scenario should be familiar to you if you are not Muslim: you are walking along on campus, minding your own business, when suddenly you see a woman wearing a hijab. Depending on who you are you either A: Try to act nice, you don’t want to make them uncomfortable and maybe greet them as you pass. B: Are filled with anger that someone would allow “those (slurs) over here” and think that they should just leave, maybe even glare or at them when you pass. C: Don’t react because it does not matter, and do nothing as you pass.

Notice how none of these reactions consider the woman as an individual person (or in the case of C, at all) that is separate from her culture.

We don’t really look at each other as people but as the culture we supposedly represent. We don’t do that with people in our own cultures because they are the neutral state, and everyone else is an abnormality.

If you want to get involved with your fellow students, you cannot look at them as their culture but as who they are.

They are just as complex as you.

If you are someone who doesn’t care, it’s perfectly fine to be where you are comfortable. Just don’t mistake this familiarness for superiority.

If you actively hate and dislike the foreign and want them to leave, well, Emporia probably isn’t going to be your best fit.

Maybe it’s you who should leave.