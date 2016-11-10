Campus dietician hosts final meeting in nutrition series

Emily Prouse, dietician for the student wellness center, hosts the last nutrition series event last Thursday in the PKP room in the Memorial Union. The event was titled, “Fresh and Frugal: Eating Healthy when Busy and Broke,” and included a variety of recipes for those on a strict grocery budget.

Hornets interested in affordable healthy food options were invited last Thursday to the final meeting of the nutrition series “Fresh and Frugal: Eating Healthy when Busy and Broke,” lead by Emily Prouse, registered dietician of the Student Wellness Center.

“A lot of them (students) say ‘I want to eat healthy’ but don’t know where to start,“ Prouse said.

The Student Wellness Center gauged student interest through surveys and nutrition was considered a top concern for Hornets, according to Prouse.

“Everyone really wants to learn about health nowadays,” said Anna Ballard, a dietician intern.

Prouse provided packets containing dietary and nutritional advice for students who want to eat healthy on a college budget.

“It’s very informational for those that think that you can’t eat healthy in college,” said Savannah Stephens, senior health promotion major.

The program offered students easy options for on the go snacks.

“One week we had wraps and cut them into pinwheels, and those are an easy snack to bring to class with you,” Ballard said. “It’s all about just planning and budgeting for the right things.”

In a previous session the students and Prouse visited Corky’s Cupboard in the Memorial Union.

“A lot of students aren’t aware of it,” Stephens said. “You could use that also if your budget is tight.”

The event also arranged a prize drawing for those who attended class sessions. The prize consisted of a crockpot, a cutting board, tupperware and cooking utensils, according to Prouse.

A meal, drinks and snacks were provided at the event, consisting of shredded chicken for soft tacos, chicken rice vegetable soup, fruit, greek yogurt and granola bars.

Eleven students turned out for the last meeting, the largest gathering since the series started at the beginning of the semester, though the meal was unique to this meeting.

“I don’t want you to leave this room with a feeling you have to change everything,” Prouse said. “We all have small steps to take to becoming healthier.”