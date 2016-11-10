CAASH provides students opportunities for expression

Avery Dorresteyn, president of the Coatlition of Atheists, Agnostics, Secularists and Humanists (CAASH) and sophomore history education major, discusses upcoming travel, tabling in the Union and the demographics of Agnostics and Atheists during their meeting on Monday in Science Hall. CAASH holds their meetings at 4 p.m. every Monday in room 301 in the Science Hall.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

At 4 p.m. every Monday afternoon, the Coalition of Agnostics, Atheists, Secularists and Humanists meets in room 301 of Cram Science Hall.

This week the RSO engaged in planning a trip to Skepticon and discussion as to the demographics of agnostics and atheists in the workplace.

Skepticon is the largest skeptic conference in the nation and is hosted each year in Springfield, Missouri as an educational opportunity for those who are religious skeptics, according to the conference website.

In discussion about tabling in the Memorial Union next week, the group brought up several conversational points which they hoped to address then.

“I think a lot of people get agnostic and atheist mixed up when they’re not the same thing,” said Avery Dorresteyn, CAASH president and sophomore history major. “That and a lot of people don’t know what secularism or humanism is either and we want to help them understand.”

CAASH will be in the Union on Monday to give the university community the opportunity to ask members questions and learn about the club.

The goal of the RSO is to “give Secularists, Agnostics and Atheists a voice on campus, give Secularists, Agnostics, Atheists and Humanists a safe place to gather and work towards increasing acceptance,” and members hope to do that by engaging with students, staff and faculty, according to their #HornetLife homepage.