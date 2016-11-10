ASG approves new RSOs on campus

Brianna Spence, Xenos secretary and senior English education major, and Jenny Gottstein, Xenos president and senior elementary education major, request finances last Thursday in the senate chamber from the General Reserve fund to attend cross-conference in Indianapolis this December. The associated student government moved to table their decision on grants for funding Xenos’ trip until next ASG meeting Nov.17.

The Emporia State Associated Student Government approved the recognition of two new Registered Student Organizations in their meeting last Thursday, the ESU Print Guild and the Criminal Justice Organization.

The Print Guild wants to be recognized so that they may be granted funds in order to attend conferences, according to Alice Hampton, co-president of the Print Guild and junior printmaking and ceramics major.

“That would be a huge opportunity for us to get out there and market ourselves as artists, and get possible internships,” Hampton said.

The Print Guild has three main objectives, according to Thuong Tran, co-president of the Print Guild and sophomore printmaking and painting major. These objectives are to give students the opportunity to sell their artwork, help students to make connections with others in the printmaking community and to spread the knowledge of printmaking.

The bill to approve this organization passed with a vote of 17-0-0.

The recognition of the Criminal Justice Organization as an RSO also passed with a vote of 17-0-0.

“There hasn’t been anything at Emporia specifically for crime and delinquency members,” said Ameila Badgett, representative for the Criminal Justice Organization and junior crime and delinquency major.

Some goals of this organization are to partner with local law enforcement, promote a high code of ethics in the field and to hopefully hold self-defense seminars for the public, according to Badgett.

“We would like to foster professionalism within our field,” Badgett said.

In other business, Nnabuike Kenneth Ezeh, graduate student double majoring in physical and earth science, was appointed as a new ASG senator on a recommendation by Elijah Williams, ASG president and senior political science and economics major.

The ASG voted 17-0-0 to table a reserve fund request for XENOS until the next meeting, due to confusion about whether unused XENOS allocation funds for a regional conference that was not taken could be used to fund a national trip next semester.

During presidential remarks, Williams expressed his excitement for an article published in the Emporia Gazette concerning the passing of the ASG anti-gun resolution.

“I also sent the resolution across other media around campus, so the whole state can know that Emporia State University wants to stay gun free,” Williams said.

The next ASG meeting will be at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, in the Senate Chambers of the Memorial Union.