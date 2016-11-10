Hornets fall to Jayhawks 104-62 in last exhibition game

Garin Vandiver, junior forward, brings the ball up the court last Sunday at Allen Field House against the Kansas Jayhawks. Although Vandiver scored 9 points in 19 minutes of playing time, Emporia lost 104-62.

LAWRENCE – Coming off of a 50-point loss to Arkansas in Fayetteville, the Emporia State men’s basketball team headed to Lawrence to face the #3 Kansas Jayhawks in exhibition action last Sunday.

Emporia State shot 10-30 (33 percent) from the field in the first half and just 9-32 (28 percent) in the second half. Meanwhile, the Jayhawks were 38-62 from the field, good for a torrid 61 percent in the game.

“I’ve had a chance to watch Coach Self coach in games and practice and I know after watching that Washburn game, they’d come out and play well,” said Shaun Vandiver, ESU head basketball coach. “We handled it for the majority of the game. They do a phenomenal job of playing high-low basketball. Guys like Udoka, Carlton, Landon and Coleby, they just go finish. That’s why they are ranked as high as they are.”

Kansas posted 56 points in the paint opposed to just 16 for ESU. Size was a major factor in the Hornets’ ability to defend around the basket.

“Their bigs just have a knack for high-low ball and they can finish over people,” Shaun Vandiver said.

Junior forward Garin Vandiver, son of Coach Vandiver, scored nine points for the Hornets and was their second leading scorer. While all nine points came off of three-point field goals, Vandiver had the chance to defend inside against some of KU’s top post players.

“I just had to battle with them,” Garin Vandiver said. “I might not have the height, but I’m going to battle and compete. They may get some points but I’m going to try to make it a dogfight.”

Emporia State was able to shoot 37 percent from three-point range in the first half. Draining early shots kept the Hornets in the game until a long 44-18 Kansas run closed out the second half.

“We kind of feast and famine off the three. If a couple more fall, they don’t lead to direct baskets for KU,” Shaun Vandiver said.

The Hornets have ground to build on despite the 42-point loss.

“Obviously Friday night didn’t go how we wanted, but in the practice we had (yesterday) we just talked about competing,” said senior guard Jay Temaat. “Worry about what we’re doing, not so much about what they’re doing. I think for the most part we were able to do that.”

For Kansas head coach Bill Self, his team played a better game against the Hornets than in their first exhibition game against Washburn.

“We were better than the last game. If we were going to play a (bad) game and a pretty decent one, I’m glad it went in the order it did,” Self said.

Overall, the chance to play one of the top Division I teams in the country was one the Hornet players will never forget.

“It was a great experience,” Teemat said. “It’s always tough coming in here to play, but it’s a great chance to get better and a learning experience.”

Freshman forward Duncan Fort was the only Hornet to reach double digit points with 10. Garin Vandiver and Brandon Hall, sophomore guard, both added nine while Temaat chipped in with six.

The Hornets will head to Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Saturday to take on the University of Sioux Falls in their first regular-season game. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m.