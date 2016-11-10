Hornets runners perform at NCAA championships
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
In the final cross country race of her career, senior Emily Schoenfeld placed 12th overall with a time of 21:19.39 at the NCAA Central Regional Championships last Saturday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Schoenfeld was the third MIAA runner to finish. Other runners for the Hornet women included junior Mercy Perez, who finished in 103rd place, and freshman Devyn Smith, who finished 132nd.
Junior Brian Newkirk led the Emporia State men with a 60th place finish. He ran 32:47.90 over the ten-kilometer course.
Other finishers for the Hornet men included: junior Thomas LaRoche in 81st place, sophomore Aaron Taylor in 85th, sophomore Gabe Sams in 114th, sophomore Grant Knoll, in 123rd, sophomore Cole Bosley in 138th, and sophomore Michael Meadows in 159th place.
As a team the Emporia State men placed 17th out of 25 teams. The ESU women did not bring a full squad to the races.
Hornet runners will now look forward to the track and field season which will begin on the weekend of December 9 and 10 at the Boo Rogers Combined Events in Pittsburg, Kansas.
Leave a Comment
To comment on portions of The Bulletin’s website, commenters are required to enter a legitimate email address and first and/or last name before a comment can be published. The Bulletin reserves the right to delete any content deemed inappropriate or inflammatory. Any content judged racist, sexist, vulgar, obscene or objectionable will not be included on The Bulletin’s website. Furthermore, The Bulletin will not publish any content wherein the commenter fraudulently assumes an identity not his/her own. The Bulletin will only disclose user information in the event that it is required to do so by law to protect its own well-being or the well-being of The Bulletin‘s users. Other than those exceptions where The Bulletin determines that it is essential to disclose user information, The Bulletin maintains that it will not divulge personal information (username, email address) to third parties.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.