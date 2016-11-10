Hornets runners perform at NCAA championships

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

In the final cross country race of her career, senior Emily Schoenfeld placed 12th overall with a time of 21:19.39 at the NCAA Central Regional Championships last Saturday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Schoenfeld was the third MIAA runner to finish. Other runners for the Hornet women included junior Mercy Perez, who finished in 103rd place, and freshman Devyn Smith, who finished 132nd.

Junior Brian Newkirk led the Emporia State men with a 60th place finish. He ran 32:47.90 over the ten-kilometer course.

Other finishers for the Hornet men included: junior Thomas LaRoche in 81st place, sophomore Aaron Taylor in 85th, sophomore Gabe Sams in 114th, sophomore Grant Knoll, in 123rd, sophomore Cole Bosley in 138th, and sophomore Michael Meadows in 159th place.

As a team the Emporia State men placed 17th out of 25 teams. The ESU women did not bring a full squad to the races.

Hornet runners will now look forward to the track and field season which will begin on the weekend of December 9 and 10 at the Boo Rogers Combined Events in Pittsburg, Kansas.