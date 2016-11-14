El festival de obras cortas ofrece oportunidades únicas a los estudiantes
Después de una mañana de ensayos, los actores estudiantiles, directores y escritores pudieron ver a sus producciones en vivo durante el festival de obras cortas que se celebró el sábado en Plumb Hall.
“Eran estudiantes de mi clase de dramaturgia y tuvieron la oportunidad de escribir una obra de teatro, elegir a los actores y tener a un director que los ayudará a acabar el producto,” dijo Kevin Rabas, profesor de dramaturgia y encargado de inglés, lenguas modernas y departamento de periodismo
Las representaciones variaron de uno a 10 minutos de duración e incluyeron a los estudiantes de ESU como actores.
“Fue muy agradable porque pudimos ver cómo los autores querían que fuera y como el director quería que fuera, y luego ver cómo trabajaron juntos,” dijo Nicole Valek, actora y comandante de Inglés.
Con alrededor de 30 miembros en la audiencia para las obras, dramaturgos y directores fueron capaces de medir cómo sus expectativas se reunieron con la realidad de una actuación en vivo.
“Vi a todos divirtiéndose y comprometiéndose en esto,” dijo Murad Jalilov, asistente y especialista en ciencias políticas en su último año. “Hubiera sido una delicia para un dramaturgo ver a su obra escenificada y actuada y al mismo tiempo creo que los directores disfrutarán de la escena de la obra”.
El festival se celebra cada año para permitirle a los estudiantes la oportunidad de experimentar todo el proceso de escribir una obra de teatro y verla realizada, según Rabas.
