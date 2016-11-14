The student news site of Emporia State University.
Latin@s, Noticiario

Click clack: librería local organiza evento para el empezar del mes nacional de escritura de novelas

Jose Medrano, Spanish Translator • November 14, 2016

Abigail Ponce

Murad Jalilov, estudiante de ingles de último año, experimenta el martes pasado en la librería Ellen Plumb's City con una máquina de escribir disponible para el público. La librería organizó el evento por el empezar del mes de escritura de novela nacional y tuvo bocadillos, una bolsa de regalo y café para participantes.

