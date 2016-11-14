The student news site of Emporia State University.
Residentes de Morse Organizan una Casa Embrujada

Jud Hawley, Spanish Translator • November 14, 2016Leave a Comment

Dos “gemelos sangrientos” gritan y corren hacia un grupo de estudiantes caminando por los corredores el miércoles pasado por la noche. Dicha Sala se encontraba en el tradicional espíritu de Halloween de ESU.

Un grupo de estudiantes pasan por la casa embrujada y se acurrucan mientras estudiantes en disfraces los asustan. En la sala embrujada de Morse habían muchos estudiantes, quienes esperaban su turno mientras disfrutaban bocadillos y decoraban calabazas, la noche en que estuvo abierta [la casa embrujada].

Estudiantes decoran las salas y pasillos miércoles en Abigail Morse para asustar a los demás estudiantes. El tercer piso de los dormitorios es usualmente utilizado para almacenamiento, cada año es transformado en una casa embrujada por los estudiantes.

