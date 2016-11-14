Residentes de Morse Organizan una Casa Embrujada

Donald Goode
Dos “gemelos sangrientos” gritan y corren hacia un grupo de estudiantes caminando por los corredores el miércoles pasado por la noche. Dicha Sala se encontraba en el tradicional espíritu de Halloween de ESU.
Donald Goode
Un grupo de estudiantes pasan por la casa embrujada y se acurrucan mientras estudiantes en disfraces los asustan. En la sala embrujada de Morse habían muchos estudiantes, quienes esperaban su turno mientras disfrutaban bocadillos y decoraban calabazas, la noche en que estuvo abierta [la casa embrujada].
Donald Goode
Estudiantes decoran las salas y pasillos miércoles en Abigail Morse para asustar a los demás estudiantes. El tercer piso de los dormitorios es usualmente utilizado para almacenamiento, cada año es transformado en una casa embrujada por los estudiantes.
