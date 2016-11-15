The student news site of Emporia State University.
Protest against Dakota pipeline in union square

November 15, 2016

Abigail Ponce

A group of Emporia State University members, including professors and students, as well as surrounding picketers, protest with a variety of signs and t-shirts today, on national day of action, in union square against the Dakota Access Pipeline. The protest, which was supposed to raise awareness of the pipeline, included chanting and discussion among the group, where Dustin Bosse, protester and senior business administrations major, comments, "the pipeline is not directly here, but it affect everyone." The protest was initiated by Murad Jalilov, senior English major, and approved by ESU's conference and scheduling.

