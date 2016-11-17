Group takes part in Dakota Pipeline protest on campus

A group of Emporia State University members, including professors and students, as well as surrounding picketers, protest with a variety of signs and t-shirts Tuesday, on national day of action, in Union Square against the Dakota Access Pipeline. The protest, which was supposed to raise awareness of the pipeline, included chanting and discussion among the group, was initiated by Murad Jalilov, senior English major, and approved by ESU’s conference and scheduling.

A protest against the Dakota Access Pipeline was held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday in Union Square where participants held signs, discussed the situation and chanted to raise awareness of the pipeline that is to be placed through Native American land and the Missouri River.

Environmental activists are worried the $43.7 billion pipeline project, that will cross four states, will pollute the river with oil and destroy sacred land.

The main camp of protesters fighting against the actions of US Army Corps of Engineers, who approved and granted the pipeline, is held at Standing Rock, a Sioux Tribe reservation in North Dakota.

Murad Jalilov, senior English major, organized and publicized the protest himself and approved it with ESU’s conference and scheduling to be held on the national day of action for the #NODAPL Revolt.

“It’s been a nourishing experience,“ Jalilov said. “I’ve learned a lot about how important it is to go to Standing Rock.”

Jalilov notes that, although he is a member of public affairs, he set up this event apart from the group.

Many ESU students stopped at the Union Square to listen to the discussion.

The protest did not stop in the boundaries of ESU members, however. Married activists, Daniel Copp and Susan Sykes of Burlington, Kansas, heard about the protest online and traveled to take part in the rally.

Copp and Sykes played hand drums and started a series of songs about shutting down the DAPL and chants, including “water is life,” and “you can’t drink oil, so keep it in the soil.”

Campus Police and Safety made an appearance at the protest after complaints about the alleged smell of marijuana. However, the smoke was from incense burning in the square. The officers had known in advance the protest was happening and apologized to the participants if their arrival made anyone uncomfortable.

“The two most important things to bring to Standing Rock is respect and humility,” said Jody Young from Gridley, Kansas, who also found the protest from the internet. Young has been to Standing Rock twice.

The projected finishing and use of the DAPL date is near the end of this year.

Jalilov plans to take a group of fellow students to Standing Rock next Tuesday over Thanksgiving break.