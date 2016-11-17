Peterson planetarium hosts Telstar presentation

Susan Aber, director of the science and math education center, welcomes attendees last Thursday to the Peterson Planeterium for a presentation of Telstar, a series of satellites that has been launched over the past 54 years. The Planetarium holds a series of shows every Thursday including a view of the stars and constellations.

A presentation was held last Thursday at the Peterson Planetarium about Telstar, a series of satellites that make modern television and communications possible.

The presentation was primarily given by Courtney Barger, graduate student from Emporia State, and Andy Kuhn, a volunteer from ESU’s maintenance department.

Before the Telstar presentation was a viewing of the night sky via the star ball inside the planetarium. Barger guided attendees through the stars and identified constellations including Orion, Taurus, the Big Dipper, Little Dipper and the North Star, Polaris.

Barger also discussed the effect of “light pollution” on the ability of stargazers to see distant and dim objects in space.

After the night sky viewing, Barger and Kuhn gave a presentation about Telstar. It looked at aspects of the space race and the history of space travel in addition to the development of Telstar.

“The presentation will focus on unmanned (space) exploration,” said Cindy Aber, host of the event.

Barger spoke about the majority of the unmanned spacecraft throughout the evening. Kuhn discussed how satellites developed alongside manned space travel and the space race.

“The first (Telstar) satellite was launched in 1962…(and) they are still being built today,” Barger said.

There was also a viewing of the first ever international television broadcast, featuring events of the World’s Fair of 1962, also known as the Century 21 Exposition, in Seattle, Washington.

The program also featured famed American journalist and CBS news anchor Walter Cronkite, who made his television debut thanks to Telstar’s technology.

“Telstar was a commercial satellite sponsored by Intel and AT&T,” Barger said. “The first (Telstar Satellite) was a 170 pound orbiting battery and solar powered ball…A nuclear detonation interfered with the satellite. It later failed.”

The presentation discussed, Telstar satellites both successful and failed ones, from 1962 to today.

“(Telstar) 18 was the newest original one, covering Hawaii and Asia,” Barger said. “Version 19 is supposed to launch next year.”

The full Telstar presentation and night sky tour were held again on Saturday. A new presentation entitled “Star of Bethlehem” will be hosted 6:30 p.m. to 7:00 Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 in the Peterson Planetarium.