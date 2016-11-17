Emporia State Honors Student and Alumni Veterans

Lawrence Mounkes, a veteran and ESU graduate, receives a medal commemorating and honoring his military service from Bob Robinson, a speaker at the veterans luncheon on Saturday in the Sauder Alumni Center. The luncheon was held in conjunction with other Veteran’s Day celebrations to show appreciation for veterans.

The Sauder Alumni Center held a luncheon in honor of Veteran’s Day last Saturday. The event, “A Hero’s Homecoming,” drew dozens of veteran alumni of Emporia State, as well as several active-duty students of ESU and family members.

“(Veterans) have preserved our rights to free speech, our rights to assemble and our rights to worship as we choose,” said President Allison Garrett.

Tyler Curtis, executive director of alumni relations, began the ceremony with Garrett.

“Respect, responsibility, excellence and service are the four values of ESU,” Curtis said. “We live in the greatest country on earth and we should be proud of it.”

A ceremony for the prisoners of war and those missing in action was held. This proceeding was done by Pastor Bob Robinson, an ESU alumnus from 1993 and 1998.

“(They are) often called POWs or MIAs,” Robinson said. “We call them brothers.”

For the ceremony a vacant table was set for one person, symbolizing those who could not be here to attend.

“Remember until the day they come home. Remember,” Robinson said.

“Taps” and “The Star Spangled Banner“ were played in honor of the fallen by Tanner Doty, senior music education major.

Michael White, a sergeant in the Army and freshman business management major spoke after lunch.

Retired Major General Kevin Leonard spoke about the importance of Veteran’s Day. Leonard attended ESU from 1977-1979. After 33 years of a distinguished military career, he now dedicates his time to helping veterans and wounded warriors.

There was also a presentation of the Quilts of Valor. Lisa Conner, the state coordinator, presented quilts to three veteran alumni of ESU. Lee Hoskins accepted his quilt at the ceremony.

Laura Webb, member of the Kansas Army National Guard and nurse practitioner at student health services, mentioned the “22 a Day” campaign on campus.

“(The campaign’s purpose) is to raise awareness of the problem,” Webb said. “The students have gone out and drawn 22 of those chalk outlines each day this week…Every day, 22 veterans lose their battle to post traumatic stress on American soil.”

That is one veteran every 65 minutes, according to the Military Veteran Project, an advocacy group for treatment of Post-Traumatic Stress.

“Remembering history and learning from history is very important,” Garrett said. “We stand on the shoulders of those who built this country.”