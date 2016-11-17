What I learned from the Rabas reading

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

About a week ago, I was fortunate enough to listen to a reading by Kevin Rabas, chair of the English, modern languages and journalism department. He read many pieces from a long list of projects, including his latest book of poetry and stories called “Songs For My Father.”

After listening in on this session, I learned many valuable lessons concerning literary citizenship. More specifically, the best ways in which one might want to perform a reading in general.

Something that I have always noticed at the visiting writers readings is that most of the writers are very charismatic and inclusive when addressing the crowd, be it with their readings or during the Q&A sessions.

This was something that was certainly proven by Rabas as he told jokes about his life in between each reading, and even shared a poem concerning privacy when taking a shit in public restrooms. I found this poem in particular to be epic and quite legendary, but I also think it highlighted how personal writers can get with their audience and still have the experience be fun.

Not only did Rabas read comical pieces, but he also read poems related to romance and sadness.

For those who do not know, Rabas is well-versed in the art of jazz poetry and flash fiction. So while listening to him read aloud, I could hear the rhyming schemes and, a lot of the time, they sounded like songs, or at least as if some light percussions and saxophones should be playing in the background.

When I asked Rabas about the rhyming in his poetry, he responded “Write towards the reading. There’s a lot of end rhyme. I love the intricacies.”

As someone who dabbles in poetry and enjoys listening to hip hop, I could admit to loving the intricacies as well. While listening to poetry, I have found that rhyming has an impact on crowd reactions, especially if the words that you may be using are applicable and profound.

Overall, I enjoyed the fact that a visiting writer with a strong musical background was able to grace the stage and introduce jazz poetry to those who may not be familiar with all that it may entail, and please those who want to hear more.