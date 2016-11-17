In regard to the safety pins in The Bulletin print edition
You will see something very different in this edition of The Bulletin, as safety pins are behind the flag and adorn every page number. The safety pin has become a symbol, in the United States and beyond, as an indicator of solidarity against hate and acceptance of diversity.
Our intent is to establish The Bulletin as a safe zone for diverse and inclusive campus voices.
After Donald Trump was announced as our president-elect, the current political environment has emboldened hate and encouraged feelings of distrust.
As the news of protests, racist and xenophobic acts and the election erupted, I, like many of my fellow students, looked to our leaders for help.
The office of diversity, equity and inclusion opened its doors as a safe place for students who needed our help.
But where was administration?
Our administration, who has been so adamant on “expressing diversity” and “making ESU a diverse place for all!” has been silent.
Administration has made “diversity” a priority for so long, but now? When we need to speak up?
They haven’t said a word.
Multiple protests have happened on campus, and they haven’t said a word.
Myself, along with the editors of The Bulletin, are concerned for the minority voices on campus and I want to reassure our readers that we are committed to being a safe place for diverse expression.
It is important during times of tumultuous political and social change to take a stand. Therefore, The Bulletin stands, in solidarity, with people of color, the LGBTQIA+ community, immigrants, women, those with mental and physical disabilities or disorders.
The Bulletin, therefore, will keep the safety pin on their banner for the duration of Trump’s presidency.
Also, I am opening up The Bulletin office as a safe space. We are located on the 3rd floor of the Memorial Union, (use the stairs behind the Center for Student Involvement.)
If you are harassed, or feel like you’re in danger, please come to the office and talk to myself or any other editor.
If you feel your life is in immediate danger, please call the police, but I realize that might not seem like a safe option for everyone.
If you come to the office, we will do whatever we can to help you.
If you cannot physically make it to our office, you can also call us at 620-341-5501 or email me at esubulletineditor@gmail.com.
We are here for you.
But we can’t do this alone.
Help us make ESU an oasis of hope in an angry, red ocean of hate.
