Opera class preforms theater scenes

Donald Goode

Katie Warrant, sophomore vocal education major (left) as Marcelline and Tyler Hill, junior vocal education major (right) as Jaquino is asking Marcelline if she will marry him, though she will not, at Heath Hall in Beach Music Hall. This opera is called “Fidelio” where a love interest between Marcelline and Fidelio has sparked though Fidelio does not know she loves him. The department of music prepared several scenes from other operas for the public, such as “Lakrie.”