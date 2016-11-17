The student news site of Emporia State University.
Filed under Arts & Entertainment, Hornet Life

Opera class preforms theater scenes

November 17, 2016Leave a Comment

Donald Goode

Katie Warrant, sophomore vocal education major (left) as Marcelline and Tyler Hill, junior vocal education major (right) as Jaquino is asking Marcelline if she will marry him, though she will not, at Heath Hall in Beach Music Hall. This opera is called “Fidelio” where a love interest between Marcelline and Fidelio has sparked though Fidelio does not know she loves him. The department of music prepared several scenes from other operas for the public, such as “Lakrie.”

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Leave a Comment

To comment on portions of The Bulletin’s website, commenters are required to enter a legitimate email address and first and/or last name before a comment can be published. The Bulletin reserves the right to delete any content deemed inappropriate or inflammatory. Any content judged racist, sexist, vulgar, obscene or objectionable will not be included on The Bulletin’s website. Furthermore, The Bulletin will not publish any content wherein the commenter fraudulently assumes an identity not his/her own. The Bulletin will only disclose user information in the event that it is required to do so by law to protect its own well-being or the well-being of The Bulletin‘s users. Other than those exceptions where The Bulletin determines that it is essential to disclose user information, The Bulletin maintains that it will not divulge personal information (username, email address) to third parties.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA Image
*

Other stories filed under Arts & Entertainment

Who are ESU’s hottest professors?
Who are ESU’s hottest professors?
Rabas speaks in visiting writer series
Rabas speaks in visiting writer series
Filharmonic tunes in to campus interest
Filharmonic tunes in to campus interest
Students remember survivors at Wooster
Students remember survivors at Wooster
Local bookstore hosts ESU professor’s poetry reading
Local bookstore hosts ESU professor’s poetry reading

Other stories filed under Hornet Life

Students compose a display of composers
Students compose a display of composers
Who are ESU’s hottest professors?
Who are ESU’s hottest professors?
Hornets’ Buzz
Hornets’ Buzz
Group takes part in Dakota Pipeline protest on campus
Group takes part in Dakota Pipeline protest on campus
Visiting dieticians stress the importance of eating ‘real food’ for a healthier life
Visiting dieticians stress the importance of eating ‘real food’ for a healthier life
The student news site of Emporia State University.
Opera class preforms theater scenes