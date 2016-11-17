Trump’s America

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

It’s been a week since the election and the news is still flooded with Donald Trump’s face.

We at The Bulletin were hoping Nov. 8 would be the last time we were going to see that man’s face and that America could finally move forward and progress under the presidency of Hillary Clinton.

We wept at the sight of this election, but as we must, we moved on. We, like many others, believe we can get through this and that Trump might be a good president, even though we are doubtful.

However, it’s no longer about who’s the better president. It’s far beyond that.

Trump scares us, but he’s only one man. His followers, however, are terrifying.

I’m talking about the men who now think it’s publicly okay to grab a woman inappropriately.

I’m talking about the men and women who taught their children to believe that their white supremacy makes it okay to chant “build the wall” in a middle school cafeteria and to tell Latin@ children on the playground that Trump is going to deport their families.

I’m talking about the white men who actively walk up to black men, get in their face and say they’re going to lynch them, or that the black guy is “lucky” that they don’t have a gun on them.

Since the election, minorities of all kinds are scared for their lives.

In response, Trump supporters and others have spoken out, telling millennials they need to “get over it” and telling minorities they need to “stop throwing a tantrum.”

How about no?

This is NOT the America we wanted.

It is bullshit that sexual assault victims have a president who’s following says “she was asking for it,” or the infamous line, “look at her face! Do you think I’d touch her?”

It’s disgusting that people think it’s okay to rip a hijab off a woman’s head.

It’s frustrating that Trump was allowed to ride on hate to get him into the Oval Office.

It’s terrifying that people think it’s okay to say and do racist, xenophobic and homophobic things without fear of repercussions because their leader was elected president.

So what can we do now?

Don’t fall into the hate. Don’t be a part of the system that is being created that wants us to hate and normalizes the hate.

If you see something? Say something.

Use your privilege for good.

We can ride this out, but only if we stick together and stand up for one another.

Remember, there is nothing about the United States that is strictly just part of “The United States.”

We are all just a group of people from different backgrounds, races, sexes and genders: a melting pot.

Learn to celebrate the differences. Learn to rejoice in diversity.