Students compose a display of composers

Alayne Webber, Staff Writer • November 17, 2016Leave a Comment

Alayne Webber

Mariah Emily, sophomore psychology major, explains her poster over composer Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber Thursday in Beach Music Hall during a showcase as a part of the music appreciation class. Webber composed music for “The Phantom of the Opera.”

Students of Catherine Bergman, clinical instructor in music, the honors college and student advising center, held a display show Thursday afternoon, showcasing their group research projects created in music appreciation class. The show was held in the rotunda on the north end of Beach Music Hall.

Students were required to research musical composers of their choice individually, as well as within their groups.

“Some of these composers are very well known, but at the same time you don’t know a lot about their personal life,” said Brettany Williams, sophomore psychology major. “It was really fun to go in depth and learn more about them.”

Students hand-crafted their own posters for the project.

“The research was the best part,” said Isabelle Rawley, freshman English secondary education major. “It was really interesting learning about the work and background of these composers.”

The display contained a wide variety of composers from different genres, such as Andrew Lloyd Webber, Nick Phoenix and Murray Gold.

“It was a bit stressful, but it was fun,” said Abigail Bohning, freshman art therapy major. “I chose Michael Giacchino because I really love all the Pixar stuff that he has done. All the other things he’s working on right now were kind of an added bonus.”

