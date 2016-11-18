Battle of the soups

Caleob King, a graduate student in postsecondary education, Travisray Salyers, senior business education major and Amanda Lickteig, an assistant professor in secondary education, taste and judge the soup Thursday in Visser Hall for the soup contest. The contest was open to all middle and secondary education majors, had six entries and consisted of a vote by all the attendees to determine the winners, with first place and a prize of several cooking utensils, going to Travisray Salyers, a senior secondary business education major, and his soup, ‘The Mulligan’.
