Hornets open up season with 87-65 home win over Southwestern Oklahoma State

Krystie Miller, junior guard, blocks the path of a Southwestern Oklahoma State Bulldog’s ball handler in last Saturday’s game at William L. White Auditorium. Miller led the Hornets with 14 points.

In a game that saw the Emporia State women’s basketball team lead by as much as 28 points, the Hornets were able to soundly defeat the Southwestern Oklahoma State Bulldogs by a score of 87-65.

The Hornets shot 29-80 (36 percent) from the field for the game. As a team, ESU pulled down 65 rebounds with 15 coming from sophomore forward Tiana Moala.

Emporia State went on an 11-0 run at the end of the first quarter to give them a 35-15 lead heading into the second. The Hornets maintained their double-digit lead throughout the next 10 minutes and headed into the locker room up 49-26.

For the half, Emporia State shot only 17-46 (37 percent) from the field and 8 of 27 (30 percent) from behind the arc, but staunch defense allowed them to take advantage of Bulldog turnovers.

Coming out of the half, SWOSU went on an 11-2 run to chip away at their deficit, drawing the score to 51-37. Junior guard Addie Lackey and senior guard Kelly Moten both scored on fastbreak layups to help the Hornets gain back a 62-41 advantage near the end of the third quarter.

“It felt really good to get out and win our first game. It was a good starting point for us and it helped us see where we are and what we need to work on,” Lackey said. “We know that we have a very good team with talented players and great coaches. We are excited about the season.”

ESU went on a 7-0 run to start the fourth, giving them their largest lead of the night at 77-49. Southwestern Oklahoma State ended the game on a 6-0 run to give the game its final of 87-65.

The Hornets scored 38 points in the paint, 10 more than the Bulldogs. Emporia State also forced 18 turnovers that resulted in 20 points on the other end. The bench had a strong showing as well, as ESU reserves outscored SWOSU 38-19.

“I thought we came out and played well, I saw some things that we can build on looking forward,” said ESU head basketball coach Jory Collins. “We had some kids come off the bench and really contribute.”

Lackey and Kyrstie Miller, junior guard, led the Hornets with 14 points. Moten added 10 points and 6 rebounds of her own. Moala’s 15 rebounds were a career high.

“This team is obviously different from last year’s team. We have a different identity, losing two seniors that played a big role in our success was hard,” Moten said. “Everyone is stepping up though, doing what they are supposed to be doing, and playing hard with great energy. We have a team that is improving daily and I’m proud of them.”

The Hornets will take on Kansas Christian College at 5:30 this Saturday at White Auditorium.