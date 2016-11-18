Men’s basketball drops close one to Southwest

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Emporia State went just one for ten from behind the arc in a 77-74 loss to Southwest Minnesota State at the MIAA-NSIC Challenge in Sioux Falls, South Dakota last Sunday.

The Hornets started strong and took a 14-7 lead into the first media timeout. Emporia State held a six-point advantage at the 7:59 mark before Southwest Minnesota went on a 19-4 run to take a 37-28 lead with 3:19 remaining in the half.

The Hornets cut into their deficit with an 8-0 run, but the Mustangs would convert on a jumper with 35 seconds left to send SWMSU into the half with a 39-36 lead.

Southwest Minnesota would go on a 10-0 run to take a 49-38 lead with 17:07 left in the game, but ESU kept pace. The Hornets would match with their own 10-0 run to tie the game at 70 on a tip-in by Josh Pederson, senior forward, with 2:01 left.

The Mustangs hit five of six free throws over the final two minutes to take a 77-72 lead with nine seconds left. Brandon Hall, sophomore guard, would score a quick basket with four seconds remaining to pull ESU within three. SWMSU missed a pair of free throws with three seconds left, leaving the door open for the Hornets to tie.

Pedersen snatched the rebound off the second miss to give ESU a final shot, but Hall’s three-pointer to tie was off and Emporia State left the MIAA-NSIC Challenge with a split.

Emporia State’s next matchup will be against Kansas Christian College at 7:30pm this Saturday in White Auditorium.