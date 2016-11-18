Men’s basketball drops close one to Southwest
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Emporia State went just one for ten from behind the arc in a 77-74 loss to Southwest Minnesota State at the MIAA-NSIC Challenge in Sioux Falls, South Dakota last Sunday.
The Hornets started strong and took a 14-7 lead into the first media timeout. Emporia State held a six-point advantage at the 7:59 mark before Southwest Minnesota went on a 19-4 run to take a 37-28 lead with 3:19 remaining in the half.
The Hornets cut into their deficit with an 8-0 run, but the Mustangs would convert on a jumper with 35 seconds left to send SWMSU into the half with a 39-36 lead.
Southwest Minnesota would go on a 10-0 run to take a 49-38 lead with 17:07 left in the game, but ESU kept pace. The Hornets would match with their own 10-0 run to tie the game at 70 on a tip-in by Josh Pederson, senior forward, with 2:01 left.
The Mustangs hit five of six free throws over the final two minutes to take a 77-72 lead with nine seconds left. Brandon Hall, sophomore guard, would score a quick basket with four seconds remaining to pull ESU within three. SWMSU missed a pair of free throws with three seconds left, leaving the door open for the Hornets to tie.
Pedersen snatched the rebound off the second miss to give ESU a final shot, but Hall’s three-pointer to tie was off and Emporia State left the MIAA-NSIC Challenge with a split.
Emporia State’s next matchup will be against Kansas Christian College at 7:30pm this Saturday in White Auditorium.
Leave a Comment
To comment on portions of The Bulletin’s website, commenters are required to enter a legitimate email address and first and/or last name before a comment can be published. The Bulletin reserves the right to delete any content deemed inappropriate or inflammatory. Any content judged racist, sexist, vulgar, obscene or objectionable will not be included on The Bulletin’s website. Furthermore, The Bulletin will not publish any content wherein the commenter fraudulently assumes an identity not his/her own. The Bulletin will only disclose user information in the event that it is required to do so by law to protect its own well-being or the well-being of The Bulletin‘s users. Other than those exceptions where The Bulletin determines that it is essential to disclose user information, The Bulletin maintains that it will not divulge personal information (username, email address) to third parties.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.