Volleyball triumphs over Pitt State

Emporia State defeated Pittsburg State in four sets (25-15, 25-16, 19-25, 25-16) in their final regular season home game last Saturday, securing them the last spot in the MIAA Conference Tournament.

Emporia State managed to jump out ahead 6-3 thanks to two kills by senior outside hitter Josie Williams. The Hornets maintained the lead until the Gorillas tied the score at 10-10.

A 4-0 run that included back-to-back-to-back blocks gave Emporia State a 14-10 advantage. Pittsburg stayed within four of the Hornets until an 8-0 run gave Emporia State their first set point at 24-12. The Gorillas managed three straight points to close the gap to 24-15 before a service error gave Emporia State a 25-15 victory.

There were seven tied scores in the first 23 points of the second set until a kill by Shayla Cotman, senior middle hitter, gave the Hornets a 13-12 lead. A 7-2 run gave Emporia State an 18-14 lead that they maintained on the way to a 25-16 win.

The Hornets would never get closer than two points to the Gorillas in the third set, as Pittsburg State forced a fourth with a 25-19 win.

In the fourth set, Pittsburg State started off with a 4-1 lead before Emporia State answered with a 5-1 run to lead 6-5. Emporia State never gave up control, winning the match three sets to one on Senior Day.

The volleyball season came to an end on Tuesday night as the Hornets were swept on the road by #3 Nebraska-Kearney 12-25, 17-25, 18-25 in the first round of the MIAA Tourney. Emporia State finished the year with a 15-18 overall record with a 7-11 mark in conference play.