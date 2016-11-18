Hornets earn playoff berth with 30-3 victory over Washburn

unior linebacker, Gabe Cleveland, tackles a Washburn Ichabod’s running back in Saturday’s game at Yager Stadium. Cleveland had a team high 11 tackles on the day.

The Emporia State defense held archrival Washburn to just 137 total yards and nine first downs, paving the way to a 30-3 win last Saturday in Topeka.

“We came to play today,” said Garin Higgins, Hornet head football coach. “We struggled a bit offensively in the first quarter, but our defense was able to set the tone the whole day and we fed off that.”

Neither team moved the ball well in the opening quarter as the Hornets and Ichabods combined for 37 offensive yards. Washburn would open the scoring with a 39-yard field goal early in the second quarter, but be outscored 30-0 over the final 40 minutes.

With 8:27 remaining before halftime, redshirt-sophomore quarterback Braxton Marstall hit redshirt-sophomore receiver Justin Brown with a 30-yard touchdown pass to cap a 60-yard drive. Austin Morton, junior kicker, extended the Hornet lead to 10-3 by converting a 33-yard field goal with 3:14 left in the quarter.

Gabe Cleveland, junior linebacker, recovered an Ichabod fumble on their next possession, giving ESU a chance to add to their cushion before the break. Two plays later, Marstall found senior receiver Mitchell Foote for a 27-yard touchdown to send the Hornets into the locker room up 17-3.

The second half would play out much the same way as the Hornet defense kept Washburn out of the endzone while the offense did just enough to maintain a comfortable lead.

“We got out to a slow start again today, and that’s something we’ll have to fix for next week,” Marstall said. “Luckily in the second half we were able to put up enough points and the defense shut them out.”

Marstall found senior halfback Reese Richards for his third passing touchdown of the day, and Morton connected on two more field goals to give ESU a school record tenth straight win.

Cleveland and senior linebacker Josh Monteagudo each recorded 11 tackles and a forced fumble on the day. Kole Schankie, senior linebacker, added to his league lead with his sixth interception of the year.

“We just came out with a different type of mindset and intensity today,” Monteagudo said. “It’s a great feeling and a great experience to be with these guys on the defense. They’re why we keep rolling.”

After the game, coaches and players huddled in front of a TV to find out their postseason fate. There were cheers as the NCAA Selection Committee awarded Emporia State with the chance to host its first home playoff game since 1988.

The Hornets (10-1) will take on Minnesota-Duluth (10-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday in Welch Stadium in the first round of the NCAA Division II Football Championship Playoffs. Hailing from the Northern Sun Conference, the Bulldogs averaged a league-high 46.8 points per game.

The winner of Saturday’s game will have a quick turnaround as the top-ranked and undefeated Northwest Missouri State Bearcats await in the second round.