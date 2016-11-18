Emporia’s annual veteran’s day parade

Emily Giffin
A member of the USD 252 Honor Flight float waves his American flags as he walks along the parade route on veterans day last Friday along Commercial Street. Other members of the float handed out candy to parade attendees.
Emily Giffin
Classic cars line the parade route during the veterans day parade. Owners decorated their cars for the parade as a way to thank veterans for their service.
Emily Giffin
The colors of the United States lead the annual veterans day parade at 9 a.m. last Friday. This year marks 62 years since Emporia founded veterans day.
