P.R.I.D.E. educates on providing inclusive spaces
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
After a last minute change in agenda, P.R.I.D.E. hosted an educational event on how to create and provide an inclusive environment for others. The event took place last Wednesday in the Veteran’s Hall of Honor in the Memorial Union.
“We want people to be aware of the surroundings when they are trying to create a safe space,” said Deidre Elrod, P.R.I.D.E. vice president and senior sociology major. “We want people to remember not to be exclusive of anybody.”
Originally, the event was supposed to be on different types of self care, but the topic was changed to creating an inclusive environment when it was discovered that another self care event was being held.
“It was different than what we expected because we thought it was going to be about self care,” said Emma Dixon, freshman accounting major. “But I think that the whole idea behind it is something cool.”
However, the initial reasons for the self care event were included in the inclusivity discussion as well.
“Recently, the environment has been very tense, especially after the election and with Thanksgiving and finals coming up,” said Luke Gast, P.R.I.D.E. education chair and junior printmaking major. “We wanted to give people tools to deal with the stress of it all.”
Even with the change in plans, those attending were given the chance to make glitter bottles, which are also known as calming bottles.
“I still wanted to do a craft, and the glitter bottles were still relevant,” Gast said.
Regardless of the change in topic, attendance was up, and the event was enjoyed by those in attendance.
“It was cool. I liked it and I know that what we talked about is something not a lot of people want to talk about,” Dixon said.
P.R.I.D.E. will have one final meeting before the end of the semester that is open to all students, staff, faculty and community members on November 30 in the Veterans Hall of Honor.
Leave a Comment
To comment on portions of The Bulletin’s website, commenters are required to enter a legitimate email address and first and/or last name before a comment can be published. The Bulletin reserves the right to delete any content deemed inappropriate or inflammatory. Any content judged racist, sexist, vulgar, obscene or objectionable will not be included on The Bulletin’s website. Furthermore, The Bulletin will not publish any content wherein the commenter fraudulently assumes an identity not his/her own. The Bulletin will only disclose user information in the event that it is required to do so by law to protect its own well-being or the well-being of The Bulletin‘s users. Other than those exceptions where The Bulletin determines that it is essential to disclose user information, The Bulletin maintains that it will not divulge personal information (username, email address) to third parties.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.