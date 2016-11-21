P.R.I.D.E. educates on providing inclusive spaces

Following the discussion part of the PRIDE meeting on Wednesday in the Veteran’s Hall of Honor, members of the organization mix glue, hot water, and glitter together to form ‘glitter galaxies’. The meeting’s discussion focused on the importance of diversity and inclusion on campus, as well as in everyday life

After a last minute change in agenda, P.R.I.D.E. hosted an educational event on how to create and provide an inclusive environment for others. The event took place last Wednesday in the Veteran’s Hall of Honor in the Memorial Union.

“We want people to be aware of the surroundings when they are trying to create a safe space,” said Deidre Elrod, P.R.I.D.E. vice president and senior sociology major. “We want people to remember not to be exclusive of anybody.”

Originally, the event was supposed to be on different types of self care, but the topic was changed to creating an inclusive environment when it was discovered that another self care event was being held.

“It was different than what we expected because we thought it was going to be about self care,” said Emma Dixon, freshman accounting major. “But I think that the whole idea behind it is something cool.”

However, the initial reasons for the self care event were included in the inclusivity discussion as well.

“Recently, the environment has been very tense, especially after the election and with Thanksgiving and finals coming up,” said Luke Gast, P.R.I.D.E. education chair and junior printmaking major. “We wanted to give people tools to deal with the stress of it all.”

Even with the change in plans, those attending were given the chance to make glitter bottles, which are also known as calming bottles.

“I still wanted to do a craft, and the glitter bottles were still relevant,” Gast said.

Regardless of the change in topic, attendance was up, and the event was enjoyed by those in attendance.

“It was cool. I liked it and I know that what we talked about is something not a lot of people want to talk about,” Dixon said.

P.R.I.D.E. will have one final meeting before the end of the semester that is open to all students, staff, faculty and community members on November 30 in the Veterans Hall of Honor.