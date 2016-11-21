Actors prepare to take “The 39 Steps.”

Members of the shop work together to complete settings, props, and? last Thursday in Karl C. Bruder Theatre. The play 39 steps will open 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 30.

After weeks of preparation, the cast and crew for “The 39 Steps” has just over a week until the first performance. The show will be held at 7:30 p.m. from Nov 30 to Dec 3 in the Karl C. Bruder Theatre in King Hall.

“It’s a hilarious send-up of Alfred Hitchcock’s making of the 39 steps in 1935,” said Theresa Mitchell, director for the production and professor of communication and theatre. “It originated as a book, a novel by John Buchan in 1918.”

According to Mitchell, the play follows a man named Hannay and his adventures after he decides that he is bored of his lavish lifestyle.

“They took this episodic story, and Gabe (Diaz-Serrano) plays the leading man, Hannay, and he plays Hannay from beginning to end, and it is Hannay’s story,” Mitchell said.

With a cast of only four actors, several actors will be playing multiple characters.

“Working with the different actors playing multiple characters, it’s incredible,” said Diaz-Serrano, freshman theatre major. “Every scene brings a different intensity, opinion or view, because these actors are bringing in different accent work and body language to differentiate between them.”

From suspected murder, to spies, and a world order called the 39 Steps, the play includes many different opportunities for comedy.

“I think it’s going to be a lot of fun for those of us in it and I’m certain that those coming to watch will have just as much fun as we are,” said Ryan Howerton, 39 Steps Clown and senior art education major.

After weeks of rehearsal and dialect practice, the cast is looking forward to finally performing for an audience.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the reaction from the crowd for sure. Hoping that we can make a lot of people laugh through this show,” Howerton said.

Some are also eager to interact with the audience.

“I’m most looking forward to the journey that the audience and the Emporia State Theatre Department team will take together through Hannay’s story,” Diaz-Serrano said.

Tickets may be purchased at the Memorial Union ID office or at the theatre half an hour before showtime.