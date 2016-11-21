Men’s basketball breaks century mark in win over Kansas Christian

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

All 11 Hornets that participated scored at least five points and grabbed two rebounds as Emporia State rolled to a 103-56 win over Kansas Christian last Saturday night in White Auditorium.

Emporia State jumped out to an early 12-2 lead and never trailed in the contest. The Falcons came within three points midway through the first half but an 11-2 run pushed the lead back up to 12 at 29-17 with 6:21 left in the half.

A 13-0 run in the second half was capped by Stephaun Limuel, junior forward, fast break layup with 4:44 left and gave Emporia State a 90-49 lead.

Brian Morton, junior guard, and Limuel each scored 16 points off the bench to lead the Hornets in scoring. They were joined in double figures by Jevon Taylor, senior guard, with 14 and Danny Hodge, redshirt freshman guard, with ten. Limuel also led the team with eight rebounds while Jawan Emery, junior forward, added seven.

The game marked the first time the Hornets have scored over 100 points twice in a season since 2013-14.

Emporia State will travel to Alva, Oklahoma for a battle against Northwestern Oklahoma State tonight. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.