Women’s basketball coasts to 82-point win over Kansas Christian

The #4 Hornets defeated Kansas Christian 122-40 Saturday night at White Auditorium to improve to 4-0 on the season. Emporia State had six players in double digits as all 12 Hornets scored in the game.

Krystie Miller, junior guard/forward, got ESU off to a hot start by hitting back-to-back three pointers to give the Lady Hornets an early 6-2 lead.

Emporia State went on a 16-4 run to take a 22-8 lead with 2:45 left to play in the first quarter. Converting on five of six free throws in the last 1:40 of the quarter, the Hornets led 32-14 heading into the second.

Kansas Christian hit the first basket of the second quarter to trail 32-16 with 9:21 left in the half, but the Hornets went on a 15-3 run to expand their lead 47-19 with 3:53 remaining. The Falcons had nine of the last 15 points in the first half to cut the ESU lead to 55-28 going into the break.

ESU had 20 points off turnovers and allowed Kansas Christian only two points in the third quarter. Next period, the Falcons would be held to ten points for a total of 12 points in the second half. In the final 20 minutes alone, the Hornets had 40 points in the paint.

The #4 Hornets will play in the Drury Thanksgiving Classic in Springfield, Missouri this weekend. The tournament kicks off with Emporia State facing Truman at 7:45 p.m. on Friday.