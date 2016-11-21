Thank you, Fans
This weekend, our football team hosted their first ever NCAA Division II playoff game. As soon as it was announced, excitement engulfed the community and campus as students, faculty and Hornet fans prepared to cheer their team on against the #4 seeded Bulldogs of Minnesota-Duluth: the same team that ended the Hornets’ season in 2013.
Generous donors purchased tickets for students to pick up, allowing them to get into the game for free. I must admit, I was a little skeptical that students would use this opportunity.
I’ve talked about tailgating and lack of student support in the stadium before, but something told me this week would be different. I just had a feeling that with our guys giving us another gameday, we would reward them with support.
The days leading up to the game, the anticipation built. Social media was flooded with tweets about the game and players walked through campus receiving “good lucks” from fellow students. Being just another Hornet football fan, I wanted nothing more than for a win on Saturday. I can’t even imagine how the players and coaches felt.
Finally, Saturday arrived. The Watering Hole, ESU’s tailgate hot spot, was crowded as always and I hoped the stadium would be the same. A little before game time, I headed into Welch as the Hornets took the field. I noticed the student section looking bigger than normal. By kickoff, it had grown even more. Students had signs about the Bulldogs and even from the opposite side of the stadium, I could hear every chant they yelled.
It’s true what they say: home field advantage can be a game changer. The Hornets played exceptionally well this weekend, beating Minnesota-Duluth 59-26. Going into the game, the Bulldogs, with a record of 10-1, were considered to be the second-best offense in Division II football.
It took a lot of hard work and preparation for the Hornets to soundly defeat a good football team like this. I couldn’t be happier. We gave them the crowd we did for the seniors’ last home game. I have no doubt your support helped Emporia State football rise up and clock in.
So, thank you! Thank you fans for coming out Saturday. Thank you donors for giving students an opportunity for a ticket. Thank you coaches for preparing this team so well. Lastly, thank you players for another win this week.
See everyone in Maryville, Missouri!
