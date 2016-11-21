Donald Trump is not my President

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Following the recent proceedings of the U.S. national elections there was much discussion about the future of American government and what may become of the country’s legislation.

The majority of the public seemed to be devastated by the results and emotionally unprepared about what to expect once president-elect Donald Trump is sworn into office.

I witnessed, along with thousands of anxious Americans, the dirtiest, most corrupt political competition broadcasted on national cable television.

During the race for presidency, the social atmosphere remained controversial. The topic of immigration regulation was most popular in conversation. Trump gave his support to the deportation of immigrants who currently reside in the U.S. and his supporters apparently decided to take affirmative action to show their compliance.

Some friends and schoolmates expressed their general concerns through social media platforms like Facebook and twitter while other individuals chose to be more publicly vocal and explicitly offensive.

I was shaken by the violent words thrown back and forth online between different races, but even more rattled by the blatant disrespect I received from the community here in Emporia due to this frivolous election.

I was told to my face that “the next few years for you will be terrible” and I should start my early commute back home to The Bahamas, [them] assuming I will definitely be deported. Fortunately, for me, I am always aware of my environment and research accurate information so I knew this was not factual by any means.

However, for all Non-Americans who do not know better and believe these hurtful remarks as true, they must be completely devastated and afraid. I relate to those students who are on campus and hold a different background, origin or even religion close to their hearts because I am one of “those.”

I cannot imagine how student Muslims and those who wear hijabs feel as Trump suggests all Muslims are “terrorists” on a national platform.

This is a serious issue that needs to be addressed, however, the president-elect, Donald Trump’s comments regarding U.S. immigration laws have made such a deep, resounding impression on so many Americans across the U.S. that all we can do is hope for growth and progress in the right direction. The beauty of this country is that there is freedom of speech, but some comments are counter-productive.

Trump also plans to eliminate Optical Training Programs, also known as, O.P.T. that allows international students to work legally in the U.S. for one full year after graduation. Traditionally, this has always existed and as an international student I am very disappointed at the fact that I won’t be able to complete my O.P.T. as planned and gain some foreign experience in my specific career field.

Generally, the topic of immigration brings up the question of legal status and relentlessly challenges those who have migrated to the U.S. for work, opportunity and education, questioning if they should even be allowed to live in the U.S., even on temporary documents.

From the outside, the attention brought to this topic of immigration seems straight-forward and justified but there is this subliminal message that is understood by all those who are labelled or seen as immigrants.

Those of us who are forced to continuously prove our legitimacy and provide reasons to exist among the rest of Americans living here.

The message is clear; you do not truly belong here.