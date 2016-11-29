Police Reports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Nov. 16

Officer stopped KS 75CPY in 1400 Wooster Dr. Verbal warning for no eye protection while operating a scooter.

Officer responded to a report of a cat stuck in the wall of WAW Library. Animal control was contacted and removed the animal.

Resident Assist. on Duty reported a smell of marijuana on first floor of North Twin Towers. Officers were unable to determine the source of the smell.

Officers were dispatched to the first floor of North Twin Towers for a report of a suspicious odor. Dominic D. Porter was cited for possession of marijuana.

Resident Assist. in South Twin Towers reported one of the elevators was malfunctioning. Officer shut it down for the evening.

An ESU Basketball coach reported a male subject appearing suspicious in the vicinity of HPER building, Visser Hall and west Welch Stadium. Officer made no contact. Extra patrol through Sectors 2 and 3.

Nov. 17

Officer assisted Emporia Police Dept. with a non-injury auto accident-car vs. deer- on I-35 northbound mm 130.5.

Male student requested to speak with an officer at WAW Library in reference to his missing textbooks. HBO.

Officer stopped KS 51CPY in Kellogg Circle. Verbal warning for riding a scooter without eye protection.

Officer retrieved students keys from the North Twin Tower elevator shaft.

Male student requested to speak with officer at ESU PD HQ in reference to a non-injury auto accident involving KS 021JWD and KS 108HNT in Lot 3.

Student Guard reported an odd smell on the second floor of the Physical Plant. Officers were unable to detect the odor.

Nov. 18

Officer took report of damage to KS 890DVP in Sector 2. Damaged was caused by bleachers.

WAW Library/SLIM zone 40 Burglary. South entry Door. Human error.

Officer reset the alarm and shut off lights in the basement of Butcher Education Center.

ESU PD Dispatch received multiple alarms from Butcher Education Center zone 7. Officer silenced the alarm.

Residential Life staff reported subjects on the roof of South Twin Towers. Officer contacted two students on the roof of the walkway between North Twin Towers and South Twin Towers, and advised them to stay off of the roof.

Nov. 19

WAW Library zone 155 Fire Trouble. Smoke detector on 4th Floor Cross-over ramp N-Unit. Mechanical error.

Officer contacted students for alcohol and advised them of campus policy.

Luke Larson reported a domestic problem in Sector 8. Yifan Wang was taken into custody for domestic violence-battery and transported to the Lyon Co. jail.

Residential Life staff reported an extremely intoxicated female student in the lobby of Twin Towers Complex.

Subject was transported by ambulance to Newman Regional Health.

Nov. 20

WAW Library/SLIM zone 40 Intrusion. Human error.

Resident.Assist. in North Twin Towers reported a fight on 5th floor of North Twin Towers. HBO.

WAW Library zone 155 Fire Trouble. 4th floor cross over ramp N-Unit. Mechanical error.

Officer assisted Emporia Police Dept. with a call in 800 Mechanic.

Nov. 21

Officer contacted skateboarder on Wooster Dr. and advised of campus policy.

WAW Library zone 155 Fire Trouble. Smoke detector on 4th floor Cross Over Ramp. Mechanical error.

Nov. 22

Officers responded to a fourth party report of an subject possibly requiring assistance in the vicinity of the Neosho River north of I-35in the Campus Woods. Officers were unable to make contact.

Officer was contacted by a subject at the East Compound with questions about parking on campus during the Thanksgiving break.