Celebrations and Holidays through Foreign Eyes.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Across the world, there are about seven and a half billion different people with unique cultures.

In each society, there are many interesting customs and traditions that are taught to everyone in early childhood. In my country, The Commonwealth of the Bahamas, I have grown to know and observe many indigenous practices that are seen as unique or strange to those who are not native to my island.

One of these, is an aboriginal festival parade called Junkanoo.

Junkanoo is celebrated throughout the year on different holidays like Independence Day, Christmas Day, and Boxing Day. For all Bahamian families, Junkanoo is a very exciting and special time we share together, as we watch our island people dance and parade with incredible, hand-made costumes down the main streets of our city. The entire island is lit up and there are only positive vibes within the crowds who are so thrilled and elated to see their favorite Junkanoo groups ignite the fun.

Americans are not as inclusive and unanimous with most holidays because of the large variety of people and beliefs. The U.S. is an enormous and diverse country with an amalgamation of culture and thus this makes it more difficult for the country to unify as one. Some holidays seem a bit arbitrary such as Columbus Day and George Washington’s Birthday. Christopher Columbus is a questionable man in everyone’s history books, so why is he given a national day? The history isn’t clear but there’s evidence to prove he does not deserve national recognition for “discovering America.”

Nevertheless, there are some U.S. holidays I can really appreciate, such as enjoying some roasted turkey and golden potatoes on Thanksgiving. More importantly, the celebration of Veteran’s Day to thank those who continue to fight in the U.S. army and Memorial Day for those soldiers who died in battle fighting for their country. Last but not least, the rightful recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. and his role in the civil rights movement is also an illustrious day that is and should be commemorated forever.

These are some of my favorites, but sadly, we don’t celebrate any of them in the Bahamas.

People nowadays never take the time to show respect and honour their history and those responsible. They show even less respect for people from different cultures outside their region. Each country is significant in their own respective way and there is so much we can learn from other enriching societies.

During these holidays, learn to be proud and patriotic while admiring traditions from others who come from other nations in our multicultural world.