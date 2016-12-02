Neodesha residents recovering from Airosol plant explosion

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Kansas town of Neodesha witnessed a calamitous explosion at its Airosol factory 6:30 the morning of Tuesday Nov 22nd. Residents were without water for several days after the explosion as chemical runoff leaked into the water supply of nearby towns.

“The chemicals went into the river and affected the water supply first only in Neodesha, then Independence and Coffeyville,” said Emily Thompson, freshman biology major.

Thompson and Breanna Couch, freshman business adminstration major, are from the surrounding area.

“I have heard there is a really strong odor, and the rivers turned green from the chemical that exploded,” Couch said. “This contamination has traveled up the river and is really taking a toll.”

The explosion and resulting fire was severe, with black smoke reaching over 100 feet above the treeline, according to Thompson. Out of the massive explosion, only three workers were injured, two who rushed themselves to the Chanute hospital, and one who suffered burns severe enough to be airlifted to Wichita for treatment, according to Denise Jones, a rural Neodesha resident.

“Explosions like that could take out the town and that’s what rescue workers were worried about,” Jones said.

Over 150 emergency workers, made up of firemen, policemen and wildlife workers, were on the scene fighting the fire, which threatened to spread to two large chemical tanks, according to Jones.

“They were worried about the tanks exploding, and that would have taken the town out,” Jones said.

Jones and her family drove the four miles from their home to their church which was made a designated evacuation site to help evacuees.

“We were getting water and coffee and things like that made,” Jones said.

Police were going door to door asking people to evacuate the town or find shelter.

“People manned the armory 24/7, passing out water from Tuesday to Sunday.” Jones said.

Surrounding towns and communities offered aid in the form of water, either as water bottles delivered to residents or running water.

“My dad is Fredonia’s (a nearby town) water plant manager and was on standby to help transport water,” Thompson said.

“Altoona, a small town to the north, still had some water so some residents traveled there to shower at the local schools,” Jones said.

For four days the town was without drinking water. On Sunday the town turned the water back on, though the residents were warned to boil it before use, according to Jones.

“People are still leery about drinking the water in town.”

As of yesterday, things seem to have returned to normal. Schools were back in session Monday, according to Jones.