Students unhappy, okay with ESU decorating for Christmas

A tree stands in the rotunda of the first floor of Plumb Hall in celebration of the holiday season. Upon placement, the top of the tree was tied to a cord attached to the balcony of the second floor to prevent the tree from falling.

As students, faculty and staff returned from Thanksgiving Break, they may have noticed decorations on campus, and some students were dissatisfied with the decorations because they were Christmas in nature.

“It’s pretty much just Christmas (decorations),” said Linsey Albee, sophomore Spanish major. “Other people don’t have their holiday represented. ESU should either have just winter decorations or put every single winter holiday up.”

Allison Garrett, president, David Cordle, provost and Werner Golling, vice president of administration and finance said they didn’t know or weren’t sure who was responsible for the decorations.

Mark Runge, director of university facilities, said his group placed the decorations.

“University facilities is responsible for the decorations and locations,” said Runge. “We do maintenance and upkeep on these items. Usually(costs) less than $50 per year.”

While each department may have their own decorations, there are specific ones the university facilities put up each year, according to Runge. Among these are the new lights and decorations on Wooster bridge, the star on top of Plumb Hall, lights around Kellogg Drive and a tree and garland in Plumb Hall.

Most of these decorations were donated and have been in ESU’s possesion for 15 years or more, according to Runge. Additionally, most of the decorations have been refitted to be more eco- friendly.

“These are seasonal decorations, not Christmas decorations,” Runge said. “It is officially noted as such…As a state agency we are not permitted to promote any religion with specific references like a manger scene. We are careful not to offend those with or without religious beliefs.”

Runge maintained that the decorations were not Christmas related in nature.

“The seasonal decorations are part of the celebrations that have been ongoing for many years for secular and religious activities,” Runge said. “I believe most people now think of this time to be a commercial extravaganza to celebrate with friends and family. We will maintain a secular approach to seasonal decorations.”

Students, however, tend to disagree.

Emily MacKay, sophomore biochemistry and molecular biology major, felt the decorations represented Christmas and said she didn’t see decorations for any other holidays.

“I think if they’re going to have Christmas decorations they need to consider other religions as well, like Hanukkah,” MacKay said. “I think they need to diversify it a little more. I think they need to have other holiday decorations put up, other than Christmas. Or if they want to decorate, not solely for Christmas, make it neutral.”

Evangeline Carney, senior sociology major said they were Christmas decorations as well.

“They’re Christmas-y, but they don’t scream ‘Christmas,’” Carney said. “It’s more subtle, but they’re pretty. I think it’s okay to have Christmas decorations as long as they’re open to having other decorations from other holidays that are celebrated.”

Carney felt ESU should provide decorations for other holidays as well.

“They’re not following up (on their diversity initiatives) at all, because it’s not diverse to just have one holiday,” Albee said. “I celebrate Christmas so it’s normal to me but I feel for other people who don’t. (It might make) them feel excluded, and out of place.”

Haydar Al-Ameen, graduate student in school of library and information management, also said the decorations were for Christmas, but felt they were appropriate.

“I like them,” Al-Ameen said. “Christmas is good. Christmas is the main holiday. It is okay because I believe Christmas represents all holidays, because it returns to Jesus Christ and all religions worship Jesus Christ.”