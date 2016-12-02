Election results cause need for safe spaces on campus

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

While there are no official safe spaces named on campus, there may be a need for them, especially after the election.

“Definitely the recent election results (caused a need for safe spaces),” said Deanna Williams, director of diversity programs in the office of diversity, equity and inclusion. “The day after the election, I had students in and out of my office that just wanted to talk about the results of the election.”

After the election, Williams said she worked with Jason Brooks, assistant dean of students for diversity, equity and inclusion, and Sally Crawford-Fowler, director of the student wellness center and counseling services, to create a group counseling session for students.

The event, named “Take Care Thursday” will take place at 4 p.m. today in the Greek Room in the Memorial Union.

“We’re looking to have this as a recurring event where we invite Sally (Crawford-Fowler) to come and we collaborate with counseling and student wellness,” Williams said. “We’re going to talk about what we can continue to do to take care of ourselves when so many things that are going on in society are affecting us.”

Williams has also started a safe zone training where students can learn to be a safe space for the LGBTQIA+ community.

“A safe space is a place where students can go to just be them,” Williams said. “Whatever their identity is, they know they are supported and will not be judged for who they are. As the director for diversity, I thrive to create safe spaces for my students, such as my office and let them know that they can always come talk to me about anything…It’s just giving students the freedom to know that this is your space and my office is here for you.”

Students have reported a need for safe spaces on campus, especially after the election.

“My opinion of safe spaces before this election was that we don’t really need them, and all ideas need to be discussed,” said Murad Jaliov, senior English and political science major. “My opinion was that it was an intellectual space, not a safe space, but we have come to a point where one person oppresses the other, and there need to be some safe spaces there. Not all around campus, but at least some places where people with different ideas can feel safe.”

Samantha Bellavia, senior psychology major, agreed.

“I think that it is needed,” Bellavia said. “Not to pull politics into it, but I think that a lot of people are not feeling safe because they don’t know where to go and they don’t know if they turn around if they’re going to be marginalized or discriminated against or even hurt because of their views or how they look. It provides a place for them to go.”

Currently, ESU has not designated a safe space on campus.

“It’s kind of up to the students to identify where their safe spaces are,” Williams said. “It could be a teacher, a friend, a staff member,or people I don’t even know. I just try to make sure my office is one. There is nothing we have that identifies people as a safe space.”

Sarah Harrington, graduate student in library sciences, said safe spaces are a good thing and ESU should establish one.

“I think it would be good to have one,” Harrington said. “I feel like the community is fairly accepting but I think it would be a good thing to have one…I think they (ESU) should do one. This is a great community but there is always going to be a need for spaces where people can go in case they’re in trouble or just need some support.”

Bellavia agreed.

“I think as an institution, (ESU) should come up with safe spaces,” Bellavia said. “Have a safe space that has a gender neutral bathroom that’s not on the third floor of the union or half way across campus and advertise it. Advertise that it’s a safe place to go and share your thoughts or feelings instead of being worried about what people are going to think about you.”