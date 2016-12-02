The student news site of Emporia State University.
Filed under News

Does ESU need Safe Spaces on campus?

December 2, 2016Leave a Comment

Does ESU need Safe Spaces on campus?

Kalliope Craft

Poll taken in the library, Memorial Union, Science Hall and Cremer Hall.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Leave a Comment

To comment on portions of The Bulletin’s website, commenters are required to enter a legitimate email address and first and/or last name before a comment can be published. The Bulletin reserves the right to delete any content deemed inappropriate or inflammatory. Any content judged racist, sexist, vulgar, obscene or objectionable will not be included on The Bulletin’s website. Furthermore, The Bulletin will not publish any content wherein the commenter fraudulently assumes an identity not his/her own. The Bulletin will only disclose user information in the event that it is required to do so by law to protect its own well-being or the well-being of The Bulletin‘s users. Other than those exceptions where The Bulletin determines that it is essential to disclose user information, The Bulletin maintains that it will not divulge personal information (username, email address) to third parties.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA Image
*

Other stories filed under News

Faculty Affairs discuss religious observance policy
Faculty Affairs discuss religious observance policy
After OSU attack, students feel safe with concealed carry law
After OSU attack, students feel safe with concealed carry law
Election results cause need for safe spaces on campus
Election results cause need for safe spaces on campus
Students unhappy, okay with ESU decorating for Christmas
Students unhappy, okay with ESU decorating for Christmas
Neodesha residents recovering from Airosol plant explosion
Neodesha residents recovering from Airosol plant explosion
The student news site of Emporia State University.
Does ESU need Safe Spaces on campus?