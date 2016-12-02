After OSU attack, students feel safe with concealed carry law

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

After the recent attack at Ohio State University, students at Emporia State feel safer on campus with the concealed carry law.

“I personally think that it has the potential to benefit and or prevent any attacks on Emporia State and the student body,” said Wesley Snyder, junior marketing major. “That being said, I know a lot of people feel differently and it’s something that I think can be done and utilized and be beneficial, but as soon as something happens, you don’t know for sure.”

Makenzie Scheckells, freshman psychology major, and Megan Sheckells, freshman English major, also felt as if they would feel safer with concealed carry on campus in the event of an attack.

Concealed carry on campus has benefits and detriments, according to William Huth, senior history, physics and earth science major, and Snyder.

“I think that if everyone who has a concealed carry has a permit and they have gone through the training and the background checks then, it would be a benefit to the school,” Huth said.

Autumn Sicard, sophomore art major, held an in-between stance.

“I’m iffy on that subject, because for situations like that when it is to defend against an attacker, I think it’s a great idea,” Sicard said. “But in general, I really don’t like the idea of having concealed carry on campus.”

While the OSU attack was a knife attack, not an active shooter, the emergency procedures for an active shooter or security threat at ESU were released through the Hornet announcements on Monday.

At both ESU and OSU, the guidelines are “Run Hide Fight,” according to the OSU Department of Safety and the ESU emergency resources websites.

There is an emergency operations plan (EOP) manual that can be accessed by students and faculty online, according to Chris Hoover, public services executive II for Police and Safety.

“It’s a multi-hazards approach and included in that is violent attacks whether that be with a knife or a gun, so, that is part of the EOP,” said Hoover.

The section in the EOP that recognizes violent attacks and the strategy for the campus community is on pages 32 through 34 of the document.

“Try to remain calm,” the EOP states. “Get as far away from the violence as quickly as possible…If it appears that fleeing may place you in significant danger, consider sheltering in place…Close, lock and barricade doors when possible and do not answer the door, respond to voice commands, or leave unless or until you can verify that there is a law enforcement officer at the door…If running or sheltering in place cannot be accomplished because of close proximity to the incident and/or suspect(s), try to remain calm…As a last resort, when there is no chance of escape, you may be forced to attempt negotiation or fight for your life.”

The full Emergency Operations Plan can be found as a PDF file by searching “emergency operations plan” in the search bar on the ESU website.