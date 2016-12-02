“No Shave November” hosted by Big Brothers and Big Sisters

Abigail Ponce
Paul Jacobson-Miller, assistant director of residential life and Alpha Kappa Lambda adviser and volunteer to have audience bid to chose a beard cut design, shows his finished product to the audience after a stylist shaves tiger stripes into his beard. A bid for $40 went to the design, which has to be worn for 24 hours by Miller.
Miller sits in a salon chair yesterday in Webb Hall while a Amy Hahn, Smart Style stylist, begins the design. Big Brothers, Big Sisters held the even for the second time to raise money for the program
