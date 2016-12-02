Essayist Cheryl Unruh speaks to NaNoWriMo participants

Cheryl Unruh speaks at a National Novel Writing Month meeting on Monday in room 222 of the William Allen White Library and reads a few of the short stories she has been working on in the month of Nov. This was the last week to complete a novel with 50,000 words.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Cheryl Unruh, essayist and Emporia community member, spoke to participants of National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo) on Monday night in the William Allen White Library about what she has learned from her own participation.

“The main thing I learned is how much I could accomplish when focused,” Unruh said.

The goal of NaNoWriMo is to write a 50,000 word novel during November, according to the nanowrimo website.

“I’m technically done with NaNo’s goal,” said Anda Miller, NaNoWriMo participant and Emporia community member. “It’s currently 55,573.”

Unruh herself writes primarily essays and poetry, but decided that she wanted to try something new.

“This year I’m branching out, I’m trying fiction again,” Unruh said.

Unruh learned by participating in NaNoWriMo that consistency and habit are important factors in writing.

“If this is your goal, to be a writer, (writing) every day is really helpful,” Unruh said.

Writers in the Emporia community and around the world encourage each other during NaNoWriMo, according to Unruh.

“You’re never going to get more support than you do in November,” Unruh said.

Finally, Unruh outlined the importance of setting specific goals and working towards those goals every day.

“You can either dream really big, or you can set attainable goals,” Unruh said.

After her speech, Unruh was prompted by audience members to read some of her own fictional short stories, including one titled “Man Falls into a Funeral.”

“That was great, I really enjoyed that piece,” said Michelle Zumbrum, NaNoWriMo participant and Emporia community member.