The student news site of Emporia State University.
Filed under Hornet Life

Emporia puts on annual Christmas parade

December 2, 2016Leave a Comment

Emily Giffin

During the 2016 Annual Emporia Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade, gingerbread men, holiday lights and seasons greetings lined the parade route. The parade was held at 7 p.m. on Nov. 29 on Commercial St.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Leave a Comment

To comment on portions of The Bulletin’s website, commenters are required to enter a legitimate email address and first and/or last name before a comment can be published. The Bulletin reserves the right to delete any content deemed inappropriate or inflammatory. Any content judged racist, sexist, vulgar, obscene or objectionable will not be included on The Bulletin’s website. Furthermore, The Bulletin will not publish any content wherein the commenter fraudulently assumes an identity not his/her own. The Bulletin will only disclose user information in the event that it is required to do so by law to protect its own well-being or the well-being of The Bulletin‘s users. Other than those exceptions where The Bulletin determines that it is essential to disclose user information, The Bulletin maintains that it will not divulge personal information (username, email address) to third parties.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA Image
*

Other stories filed under Hornet Life

ESU professor inducted into Kansas Cowboy Hall of Fame
ESU professor inducted into Kansas Cowboy Hall of Fame
Reception wraps up Mid-program review
Reception wraps up Mid-program review
What holiday do you celebrate in December?
What holiday do you celebrate in December?
Essayist Cheryl Unruh speaks to NaNoWriMo participants
Essayist Cheryl Unruh speaks to NaNoWriMo participants
“No Shave November” hosted by Big Brothers and Big Sisters
“No Shave November” hosted by Big Brothers and Big Sisters
The student news site of Emporia State University.
Emporia puts on annual Christmas parade