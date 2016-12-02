Reception wraps up Mid-program review

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Pieces from Emporia State University Art students were on display in the Norman R. Eppink Gallery before the Mid-Program Review Reception. The event was held 3-4:30 p.m. yesterday in King Hall.

“We put them up on the 19th and they will be taken down tomorrow,” said Cassity Calhoon, senior pre-art therapy major. “We had to choose a piece from a few different classes and then a few others that we liked to put into the show.”

Art of all mediums was on display for students, staff and community members to peruse.

“I have some pieces from 2D, 3D and basic drawing,” said Kaitlyn Spencer, sophomore art education major. “My favorite medium is ceramics, but I haven’t been able to take a class in it yet.”

In glasswork, senior graphic design major Emily Hyde was able to put her own twist on a class assignment.

“It’s called “monthly box” and the assignment was to design a toolbox so there’s tampons, a knife, and a rose,” Hyde said. “You need a little love, which is the rose, and there’s also a little bit of anger during that time of the month.”

Other students involved in the program included senior Jeffrey Bollman, who finds that his art reflects some aspect of his personality.

“A lot of my stuff is really dark,” said Bollman, senior art major. “But I like to put my sense of humor and sarcasm in it. If I can make someone laugh, then I’m successful.”

Calhoon finds that her art provides her more of an emotional connection as well.

“I don’t try and focus on making my art as perfect as it can be. I try to see what kind of an emotional connection I can form between myself and the artwork and hopefully my audience as well,” Calhoon said.

According to Calhoon, the piece which she has the most emotional connection with is one titled “Ascending: the hard goodbye.”

“It’s about my father’s passing,” Calhoon said. “He was a steelworker and I felt like that was a way to pay homage to him.”