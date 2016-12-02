Men’s basketball defeats Central Christian
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Emporia State built a 16-point lead and held on for a 73-66 victory over Central Christian College on Tuesday night in White Auditorium.
The Hornets scored the first five points of the game and never trailed. A fast break dunk by Terrence Sardin, senior forward, increased their lead to 16-6 with 14:18 left in the first half. The Tigers would come within three to trail 25-22 with 6:47 left in the half. The Hornets then went on an 11-0 run to go back up by 14 points with 3:47 remaining before going into the break with a 38-27 lead.
Garin Vandiver, junior forward, gave the Hornets their biggest lead, hitting a three-pointer which put them up 45-29 with 16:59 left in the game. Central Christian broke down the lead to come within 61-57 with 7:38 remaining. The Tigers trailed by three with 3:57 left before Brian Morton, junior guard, and Brandon Hall, sophomore guard, combined to score the final seven points for Emporia State in a 7-3 run to close the game.
Jay Temaat, senior guard, led the Hornets with 15 points on five of nine shooting from behind the three-point arc. Tyler Jordan, senior guard, followed with 13 points, Hall added 12 and Vandiver put up an additional ten. Statistics were provided by Emporia State.
Emporia State (3-5) will travel to Nebraska-Kearney for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off on Dec. 8 at the Health and Sports Center.
Leave a Comment
To comment on portions of The Bulletin’s website, commenters are required to enter a legitimate email address and first and/or last name before a comment can be published. The Bulletin reserves the right to delete any content deemed inappropriate or inflammatory. Any content judged racist, sexist, vulgar, obscene or objectionable will not be included on The Bulletin’s website. Furthermore, The Bulletin will not publish any content wherein the commenter fraudulently assumes an identity not his/her own. The Bulletin will only disclose user information in the event that it is required to do so by law to protect its own well-being or the well-being of The Bulletin‘s users. Other than those exceptions where The Bulletin determines that it is essential to disclose user information, The Bulletin maintains that it will not divulge personal information (username, email address) to third parties.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.