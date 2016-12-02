President hosts Christmas themed event

President Allison Garrett stands with Santa Claus on Monday at the Memorial Union deck to introduce the “Mingle and Jingle” event hosted by President Garrett. The event included a lighting ceremony on Wooster Lake Bridge and an ugly sweater contest, with gingerbread snacks.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The office of the president paid for and hosted the first ever, “Mingle and Jingle,” a Christmas themed event that included an ugly Christmas sweater contest, the lighting of Wooster Bridge, and offered free hot cocoa and gingerbread men cookies, but also brought up questions of holiday diversity on campus.

The event took place Monday on the deck of the Memorial Union.

“I hope it will become an annual event,” said Allison Garrett, president. “Maybe over time we will add a little bit more, in terms of lighting, but I think it looks great, with that beautiful lit bridge.”

Faculty who attended enjoyed the event.

“I think this is pretty cool,” said David Cordle, provost. “We’ve got people here with absolutely beautiful stylish sweaters and lots of holiday cheer. It makes me wish I had picked up a holiday sweater.”

Werner Golling, vice president of administration and finance, agreed with Cordle.

“I think it’s great to have people together, students and some staff,” Golling said. “It looks like fun.

Carley Smith, winner of the ugly sweater contest and senior health promotion major, received a $100 gift card to the Memorial Union Bookstore.

“It was kinda cool (to win), actually,” Smith said. “My mom made fun of me for wearing this so now I can brag about it.”

Sophie Woltkamp, freshman elementary education major, won second place and a $50 gift card.

A majority of students enjoyed the event, but a few felt that its distinctly “Christmas” theme excluded students of other religions. They asked to not be identified in The Bulletin.

“This was to provide a welcome back to campus for the students,” said Allison Garrett, president. “They were home over Thanksgiving, most of them and this was just a way to welcome in the holiday season. For a lot of folks, even if they’re not Christian, this is a holiday season for them. I think this is a nice way to welcome students back to campus.”

Garrett maintained that the event was for all students, regardless of religion.

“It is a little bit Christmas-y, but also, most of the major world religions are celebrating holidays right now and celebrate lights,” Garrett said. “I think for all of our students, even if they’re not religious, just enjoying the beautiful lights on campus, cocoa and cookies is a wonderful opportunity.”

Smith felt that the event was not specifically identified as Christmas, but appeared to be a Christmas event.

“This is fun because they don’t really specify if it’s Christmas or not, so I feel like this event is still okay,” Smith said. “Since it’s a lighting, this is more of a Christmas event, and Santa is here, but it could be for more holidays too…It does come across as Christmas though.”

Woltkamp, however, felt the event was diverse.

“(This event) definitely captures ESU’s diversity initiative,” Woltkamp said. “If you look around and you see everyone came out, and I definitely saw a lot of diversity here.”