Las Hornets dominan con una victoria de 82 puntos sobre Kansas Christian
Las #4 Hornets derrotaron a Kansas Christian 122-40 el sábado por la noche en el White Auditorium para mejorar a 4-0 en la temporada. Emporia State tuvo seis jugadores en dígitos dobles, mientras que todas las 12 Hornets anotaron en el juego.
Krystie Miller, guardia/delante de tercer año, ayudó a ESU a un comienzo caliente golpeando detrás-a-detrás tres, para dar a las Hornets una ventaja temprana de 6-2.
Emporia State fue en una carrera de 16-4 para tomar una ventaja de 22-8 con 2:45 para jugar en el primer cuarto. La conversión en cinco de seis tiros libres en el último 1:40 del cuarto, llevó a las Hornets 32-14 el encabezamiento en el segundo.
Kansas Christian tuvo la primera canasta del segundo cuarto a 32-16 con 9:21 en la mitad, pero las Hornets fueron en una carrera de 15-3 para ampliar su ventaja 47-19 con 3:53. Las Falcons tuvieron nueve de los últimos 15 puntos en la primera mitad para reducir la ventaja de la ESU a 55-28 en la mitad.
ESU tuvo 20 puntos por turnovers de balón y mantuvo a Kansas Christian a sólo dos puntos en el tercer cuarto. En la segunda mitad, las Falcons se llevarán a diez puntos por un total de 12 puntos en la segunda mitad. En los últimos 20 minutos, las Hornets tuvieron 40 puntos en la pintura.
Las Hornets #4 jugarán en el Drury Thanksgiving Classic en Springfield, Missouri este fin de semana. El torneo comienza con Emporia State que se enfrenta a Truman.
