Dear White People: Stop Saying “Nigga”

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

I want to begin by saying this will not be the usual entertainment column found on this page. This column will instead address a very real and very personal incident that happened to me.

A few days ago, I was called the “n” word by a white male ESU student who I would consider to be an acquaintance.

To make matters worse, the incident occurred in my apartment. I was taking awhile to finish my turn in our card game when he looked at me and said, “Come on Nigga” in efforts to rush my turn to its end.

Immediately afterwards, I felt stale and bewildered.

Now, growing up as an African-American male, I’ve had my conflicts with the use of the word and, even to this day, I will admit to using the word every once in a while when referring to my fellow black men. Shameful, I know.

With that being said, I want to make something very clear to white people: STOP SAYING NIGGA.

White people, if reading that word made you uncomfortable, then you’re welcome. Black people have to deal with far worse on a daily basis.

We all know what the word is rooted from. If not, consider this an educational moment for you all that actually should have been taught at the predominately white town you came from.

“Nigga” is derived from the term “Nigger,” which, according to dictionary.com, is a contemptuous term for a black or dark-skinned person.

The term gains its origins in 1619 when the first African slaves were shipped to Jamestown, Virginia, like some sort of cattle. Black people were called “niggers,” which was actually the more pleasant way to call another human being property.

With that being said, I know what some of you white folks are going to say, “Well, if black people can say it, why can’t I?”

Lucky for you, I am here to help you avoid getting your ass kicked or making black people feel super uncomfortable.

I want to start off by saying that everyone should refrain from using the word, including black people; even in a world where no one is saying the word, white people do not have a say in regulating its usage in that world.

The only reason black people continue to refer to themselves as “niggas” is because of white supremacy, systematic racism and the overt psychological warfare that has continuously been pegged against black and brown bodies ever since the Americas were colonized by Europeans many centuries ago.

Simply put, your white ancestors (and maybe even some of you) have completely stripped the modern-day black people of their culture and values. Even if they didn’t own slaves. All of your ancestors have contributed to the degradation of black people, which is sometimes that you are still benefiting from today.

As a result, black people have been conditioned to believe that we are less, no good, worthless, or simply put, a “nigga.”

This has even been perpetuated with all of those maniacal rap artists that white people seem to always fall in love with and invest in. Yes, I’m talking to all those fans of Lil Wayne, Kevin Gates, Yung Thug, Gucci Mane and the likes. I’ll admit, some of these artists do come up with some pretty clever lyrics, but really, what are they saying besides something that deals with money, cars, clothes and “hoes,” which is how most of them refer to women in their songs?

That’s an opinion piece for another day.

White people shouldn’t say the “n” word for the same reasons black people shouldn’t. There is more pressure on white folks because well, most of your ancestors screwed up when it came to treating people of color with the utmost respect and dignity that every human being deserves, and even more so, has a right to.

Honestly, I know it may be difficult for white people to put their white privilege in their back pockets and accept the fact that there is something of this world that they don’t have the right or access to. Just think, people of color don’t have the right or access to a lot of shit in America. That crap has nothing to do with one goddamn word.

In the end, by calling someone “nigga,” you’re essentially calling that person worthless. After hearing this white male acquaintance of mine call me “nigga” in the apartment that I pay rent, electricity and internet at, somehow I felt worthless and that is no way one should make anyone feel.

It’s time to put an end to this. White people: Stop saying Nigga.